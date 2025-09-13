Menu
Flipkart India FY25 loss widens to Rs 5,189 crore, revenue rises 17%

Walmart-owned Flipkart reported a consolidated loss of ₹5,189 crore in FY25, up from Rs 4,248 crore, even as revenue climbed 17% to ₹82,787 crore, driven by higher stock costs and finance expenses.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 17:12 IST
