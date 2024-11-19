Flipkart's Big Billion Days event lifts Walmart's International Q3 sales number

<p>New Delhi: US-based retail giant Walmart on Tuesday said its international sales in the third quarter got a boost from the 'Big Billion Days' sales event by its Indian e-commerce arm Flipkart.</p>.<p>Walmart, which follows a February-January financial calendar, reported $31.5 billion in sales from its international business, a growth of 12.4 per cent on constant currency terms.</p>.<p>"Timing of Flipkart's The Big Billion Days (BBD) event benefited growth in Q3 and will impact growth in Q4," Walmart said in its earnings statement.</p>.Adani Infra to buy 30% stake in PSP Projects for Rs 685 crore.<p>Sales growth of Walmart International, which operates in 18 countries outside the US including India, was "led by Flipkart, Walmex (Mexico), and China", it added.</p>.<p>In the third quarter, Walmart International's e-commerce sales grew 43 per cent led by marketplace and store-fulfilled pickup and delivery, it added.</p>.<p>Moreover, "advertising business (Walmart International) grew 50 per cent, led by Flipkart," it added.</p>.<p>Flipkart's Big Billion Days sales event for the 2024 festive season started on September 26 and was scheduled to end on October 6.</p>.<p>However, Walmart also added that its overall gross profit was "partially offset" by the timing shift of Flipkart's The Big Billion Days (BBD) sales event", which was held earlier.</p>.<p>In 2023, the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale took place from October 8 to October 15.</p>.<p>In the third quarter of 2025, Bentonville-headquartered Walmart's total revenues reached $169.6 billion, up 6.2 per cent, with strength across all operating segments. In this, Walmart US contributed $114.9 billion in sales, up 5 per cent.</p>.<p>Its gross profit rate was up 21 basis points to 24.2 per cent in the third quarter, led by improvements in Walmart US.</p>.<p>However, this was "partially offset by timing shift of Flipkart's BBD sales event".</p>.<p>Walmart's third-quarter sales for the 13-week period ended October 25, 2024, are compared with the 13-week period ended October 27, 2023.</p>.<p>On the outlook for Walmart International, it said: "Growth in e-commerce sales and advertising business for 2H expected to be similar to 1H".</p>.<p>Walmart acquired a 77 per cent controlling stake in Flipkart in 2018, in a $16 billion deal.</p>.<p>Subsequently, it has raised its shareholding and now owns over 80 per cent stake in the Bengaluru-headquartered e-commerce major. </p>