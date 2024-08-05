Gautam Adani plans to cede control to family by early 2030s: Report

Adani Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Gautam Adani's elder son Karan Adani is the managing director of Adani Ports, while his younger son Jeet Adani is the director of Adani Airports, according to the Adani Group website.

Pranav Adani is the director of Adani Enterprises and Sagar Adani is the executive director of Adani Green Energy, the website shows.

Pranav and Karan are the most obvious candidates to eventually take over as chairman, the Bloomberg report said.

"Succession is very, very important for the business sustainability. I left the choice to the second generation as the transition must be organic, gradual and very systematic," Gautam Adani said.

When Adani does step back, the joint decision-making will continue even in the event of a crisis or a major strategic call, the Adani children told Bloomberg in separate interviews.

The report comes at a time when Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm of the Adani Group, saw its first quarter profit more than double, as the conglomerate expanded its new energy business through more investments in renewable energy.