<p>London: British police said on Tuesday that comedian Russell Brand had been charged with a new count of rape and another of sexual assault.</p><p>The new charges related to two women and followed five charges made in April involving four other women: two counts of rape, one of indecent assault and two of sexual assault.</p><p>Brand (50), will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on January 20 in relation to the new charges. A trial on the earlier charges is scheduled to begin at Southwark Crown Court on June 16.</p>