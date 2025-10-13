Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Hinduja Global Solutions opens new intelligent experience hub in Manila

The new centre has an initial capacity of 1,500 seats and can accommodate up to 3,000 employees in two shifts.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 06:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2025, 06:09 IST
Business NewscompaniesHinduja Group

Follow us on :

Follow Us