<p>Bengaluru: Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) on Monday opened a new intelligent experience hub in Manila, Philippines.</p><p>The company will create more than 1,000 new jobs over the next 24 months in the areas of business services and digital transformation. With this new hub, HGS now operates two facilities in Manila and four across the Philippines.</p><p>The new centre has an initial capacity of 1,500 seats and can accommodate up to 3,000 employees in two shifts.</p><p>HGS said the new facility will strengthen its capability to deliver technology-enabled solutions for clients while providing a modern workplace for employees.</p><p>Located in Manila's prime business district, the new hub consolidates HGS' teams from across the city in a single, purpose-built environment, the company said in a BSE filing.</p><p>"The Philippines has been an integral part of HGS' growth story for over two decades, and this new intelligent experience hub marks yet another important milestone in our commitment to this region," said Giridhar GV, CEO – APAC and Global CHRO, HGS.</p><p>"The centre embodies the fusion of human expertise with AI and empathy-driven innovation to deliver seamless, personalised solutions from one of the world's most dynamic talent ecosystems. It's not just a technology investment but a strategic move toward orchestrating meaningful, intelligent experiences that resonate with our clients and their customers," he added.</p><p>Earlier this year, HGS had signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Philippines government to scale its local operations significantly.</p><p>Part of the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS is a provider of digital experience, business process management (BPM), and digital media services. It employs 18,472 employees in nine countries, including 33 delivery centres. For the year ended March 31, 2025, HGS had a total income of Rs. 4,958.8 crore.</p>