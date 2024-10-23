Home
Hyundai Motor India shares jump 6%

The stock climbed 5.91 per cent to Rs 1,928.15 from the previous close on the BSE.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 08:54 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 08:54 IST
