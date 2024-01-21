ICICI Bank’s margin compress signaling likely slowdown in sector

ICICI Bank Ltd.’s margins shrank in-line with expectations of analysts, adding to signs of a slowdown in India’s banking sector that sent shares of a rival tumbling in recent days.

Net interest margins, a measure of how lenders make on every loan sold, shrank to 4.43 per cent in the three months ended Dec 31, from 4.53 per cent in the previous quarter. India’s banks are facing headwinds to their profitability from their inability to mobilise low-cost deposit to fuel high demand for credit.

Net income rose about 24 per cent to 102.7 billion rupees ($1.2 billion), beating the average estimate of 99 billion rupees in a Bloomberg survey.