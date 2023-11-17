JSW Infra wins bid to develop Rs 4,119 crore port in Karnataka

As per the Karnataka Maritime Perspective Plan, the state has a hinterland potential of 44 MTPA of cargo which is expected to increase to 117 MTPA by 2035, providing ample opportunities for more ports and port infrastructure to come up. The port at Keni is located between two major ports - Mormugao in the north and New Mangalore Port in the south. The hinterland provides cargo of coal and coke that are used for steel, cement and power plants. Rail connectivity to the port will be on the southern side, connected with the existing Konkan line. The proposed rail connection will have a length of 8 km.