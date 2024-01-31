L&T misses estimates, net profit rises 15% to Rs 2,947 cr in Q3 FY24

Bengaluru: Infrastructure sector bellwether Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) on Tuesday missed Dalal Street estimates, posting a 15 per cent annual growth in net profit at Rs 2,947 crore in the October-December quarter of financial year 2023-24. The company, which had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,553 crore in the year-ago period, was expected to report profits to the tune of Rs 3,304 crore in the December quarter, as per LSEG data.