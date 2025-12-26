Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Less than 50% of Indian business families have documented succession plans, Entrust reveals

From Reliance Industries, Bharat Forge, and Raymond Group to Murugappa Group and Tata Group, the biggest business empires have faced significant succession planning issues.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 22:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 December 2025, 22:04 IST
Business NewsTata GroupReliance IndustriescompaniesBharat Forge

Follow us on :

Follow Us