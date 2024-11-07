Home
Mitsubishi Electric’s Climaveneta to set up Rs 400-cr plant near Bengaluru

Climaveneta is building on the demand of data center markets in India, concentrated largely in West India (Navi Mumbai), followed by Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata.
Anushree Pratap
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 18:08 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 18:08 IST
