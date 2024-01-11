Nation first, business later: EaseMyTrip doubles down on anti-Maldives stance in Whatsapp message

The company also said "We are immensely proud of India's stunning beaches."

In the letter, the Maldives travel body had all but declared the Indian market indispensable to the success of the tourism sector in the island nation. In 2023, Indians made up most of the tourists going to Maldives, their government data shows.

The island nation in the Indian Ocean region is facing a strong backlash from many here after three of their ministers made disparaging remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he posted pictures from his two-day visit to Lakshadweep.

Modi's attempt to promote the Union Territory as a tourist destination did not go down well with some in the ruling Maldives coalition, which has maintained a pro-China stance throughout. However, the Maldives government has officially distanced itself from the comments and suspended the ministers as well.

EaseMyTrip, meanwhile, thanked its users for the support on social media and urged that everyone remain 'united' in this journey.

The company's stocks have seen a surge amid discounts offered on travel in India. Yesterday, they announced NATIONFIRST and BHARATFIRST discount codes on X (formerly Twitter), along with venturing into the insurance sector with the launch of the subsidiary EaseMyTrip Insurance Broker Pvt Ltd.