Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Nintendo Switch software to be playable on successor device

The Kyoto-based gaming company has said it plans to make an announcement about a successor device during the financial year ending March 2025 but has not provided further details.
Reuters
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 03:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 03:56 IST
Business NewsNintendoTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us