Nvidia on cusp of overtaking Apple as second-most-valuable company

The relentless rise in shares of Nvidia, which controls 80 per cent of the high-end AI chip market, has been instrumental in pushing Wall Street to record levels this year, while giving the company a more than 5 per cent weightage on the benchmark S&P 500 index.

Nvidia, which is up 95 per cent, and Meta Platforms, which is up 46.6 per cent so far this year, have also outperformed shares of other members of the so-called Magnificient 7, highlighting investors' insatiable appetite for everything AI.

"Nvidia's rally reflects the incredibly strong fundamentals underlying its current business model," said Richard Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"It is also finding strong speculative support as a favorite among long option buyers who have seen almost a straight upward climb throughout 2024."

Meanwhile, Apple, which is grappling with slowing iPhone sales, ceded its position as the most valuable US company to Microsoft for the first time since 2021 in January.

In recent weeks, Nvidia also replaced Tesla as Wall Street's most traded stock by value.

The stock's 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 36.6 is lower than where it was a year ago despite the stock's strong run as analysts raised its profit estimates.