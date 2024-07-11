Nykaa commercial featuring much loved characters from 90s' TV show 'CID' makes netizens nostalgic

Nykaa, the e-commerce platform, has brought back two favourite characters from the iconic 90s' TV show CID. The beauty brand has used the characters ACP Pradyuman and Daya of CID to explore the world of skincare products.
In the farcical video captioned 'Ab ayega bahar skin problems ka raaz', the duo tackles the case of 'open pores' and 'pimples' with the same rigour that they applied to solving crimes.
In this funny video, the two delivered informative skin-care products such as “Cleanser, Serum, Moisturizer, and Sunscreen (CSMS)” in their characteristic wit and charm.
The video garnered a lot of attention with users posting various comments such as "Made my entire year".
Another user commented that the marketing strategy is unique and unexpected but lovely.
CID is a television series that premiered on Sony Entertainment Television and was aired for 20 years from 21 January 1998 to 27 October 2018. It featured actors Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastava as Senior Inspector Abhijeet, Dayanand Shetty as Senior Inspector Daya, Dinesh Phadnis as Inspector Fredricks and Narendra Gupta as Dr Salunkhe respectively.
The show was set in and shot in Mumbai. It was one of the longest running TV shows in India. Many 90s' kids have grown up watching the show and the Nykaa promotional video brought back fond childhood memories for them.
