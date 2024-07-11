Nykaa commercial featuring much loved characters from 90s' TV show 'CID' makes netizens nostalgic

Nykaa, the e-commerce platform, has brought back two favourite characters from the iconic 90s' TV show CID. The beauty brand has used the characters ACP Pradyuman and Daya of CID to explore the world of skincare products.

In the farcical video captioned 'Ab ayega bahar skin problems ka raaz', the duo tackles the case of 'open pores' and 'pimples' with the same rigour that they applied to solving crimes.