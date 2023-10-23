ONGC wins bid to acquire PTC's wind power unit for Rs 925 crore

The company currently has 189 MW of capacity to generate electricity from renewable sources. It is targeting 10 GW by 2030. The firm already has signed an MoU for 5 GW in Rajasthan and is scouting for projects of similar size. Besides, it wants to set up 25 compressed biogas plants that will convert agri-residue into gas that can be used to run automobiles (CNG) or used in industries to generate electricity and fertiliser.