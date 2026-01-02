Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Grok says safeguard lapses led to images of 'minors in minimal clothing' on X

Screenshots shared by users on X showed Grok's ‌public media tab filled with images that users ⁠said had been altered when they ‌uploaded photos and prompted the bot to alter them.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 19:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 19:19 IST
World newsElon MuskGrok

Follow us on :

Follow Us