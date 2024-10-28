PNB profit more than doubles to Rs 4,306 crore in second quarter

<p>New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday reported more than two-fold jump in its profit at Rs 4,306 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024.</p>.<p>The state-owned lender had earned a net profit of Rs 1,756 crore in the same quarter in the previous financial year.</p>.<p>Total income increased to Rs 34,447 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 29,383 crore in the same quarter last year, PNB said in a regulatory filing.</p>.<p>The bank reported an interest income of Rs 29,875 crore during the quarter, higher than Rs 26,355 crore in the same period a year ago.</p>.Ambuja Cements Q2 profit at Rs 473 crore.<p>As regards asset quality, the bank witnessed improvement with gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) declining to 4.48 per cent of the gross loans by the end of September 2024 from 6.96 per cent a year ago.</p>.<p>Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans moderated to 0.46 per cent from 1.47 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.</p>.<p>On a consolidated basis, the bank's profit more than doubled to Rs 4,714 crore as against Rs 1,990 crore in Q2FY24.</p>.<p>During the quarter, the bank made floating provision of Rs 350 crore in line with the board approved policy, it said.</p>.<p>As on September 30, it said, the bank is holding floating provision of Rs 500 crore.</p>.<p>The Provisioning Coverage Ratio (including Technical Written off accounts) as at September 30, 2024 rose to 96.67 per cent from 91.91 per cent at the end of same quarter a year ago.</p>