Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Power Finance Corp turns down Rs 20,000 crore debt to Shapoorji

The group, controlled by Indian billionaire Shapoor Mistry, had earlier reached out to Power Finance for the loan. Proceeds of the loan would primarily be used to refinance an old credit facility.
Bloomberg
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 10:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 10:45 IST
Business NewsShapoorji Pallonji

Follow us on :

Follow Us