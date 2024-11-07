Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Rahul Srivastava named Bloomsbury India managing director

Srivastava, currently managing director (South Asia) at Simon & Schuster Publishers India, will assume office in early 2025. He will succeed Rajiv Beri, who retires after 12 years with the company.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 12:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 12:05 IST
India NewsBusiness Newscompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us