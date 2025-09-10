<p>New Delhi: Royal Enfield on Wednesday said it is reducing price of its 350 cc bike range by up to Rs 22,000 from September 22.</p>.<p>The company will pass the full benefit of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=GST">GST</a> rate reduction to its customers across its motorcycle business, service, apparel and accessories range, following the recent reforms introduced by the GST Council, the company said in a statement.</p>.Dassault to increase stake in business jet-making JV with Anil Ambani's RInfra.<p>With this move, Royal Enfield's 350cc range will become more accessible for motorcycling enthusiasts across the country, it added.</p>.<p>The motorcycles with new pricing will be available to customers starting September 22, 2025, it added. </p>