SpiceJet launches sign language programme for cabin crew

The training will enable the airline's crew to communicate with passengers with hearing loss during their travels.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 May 2024, 13:53 IST
Mumbai: No-frills carrier SpiceJet on Friday announced launching a customised sign language programme for its cabin crew to help passengers with hearing impairments.

The training will enable the airline's crew to communicate with passengers with hearing loss during their travels, the airline said.

Cabin crew trained in sign language have already started flying on select flights from Friday, it said.

Significantly, May 31 is observed as International Cabin Crew Day globally.

SpiceJet trainers and cabin crew have received basic sign language training with the help of the Noida Deaf Society, the airline added.

Published 31 May 2024, 13:53 IST
