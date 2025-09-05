<p>New Delhi: Flying into the red, SpiceJet on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 238 crore for the three months ended June, saying expenses related to grounded aircraft and subdued leisure travel demand impacted the financials.</p><p>The budget carrier, which had been facing multiple headwinds, raked in a total income of Rs 1,190.56 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year. The same stood at Rs 2,067.21 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.</p><p>In a statement, SpiceJet said the results were significantly impacted by the geopolitical situation with a neighbouring country and airspace restrictions in key markets, which led to subdued leisure travel demand.</p><p>"The delay in returning grounded aircraft to service, owing to global supply chain disruptions and engine overhaul challenges, further compounded the situation," it added.</p><p>The airline recorded a net loss of Rs 238 crore in the June quarter, whereas it had a profit of Rs 150 crore in the year-ago period.</p><p>"This quarter's results reflect the extraordinary challenges faced by the aviation industry, including geopolitical turbulence, restricted air routes, and supply chain disruptions," SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said.</p>.Spice Jet plane suffers bird hit, lands safely in Srinagar.<p>He also said the airline is taking decisive steps to enhance fleet reliability, reduce costs, and expand the network.</p><p>Among other efforts, the airline is having discussions for taking aircraft on damp-lease arrangements to strengthen its network reliability.</p><p>Generally, in a damp lease, the lessor provides the aircraft, along with the maintenance, but not the crew and insurance.</p><p>According to the statement, net worth rose to Rs 446 crore in the latest June quarter compared to a deficit of Rs 2,398 crore in the year-ago period.</p><p>In July, SpiceJet had a domestic market share of 2 per cent, as per official data.</p>