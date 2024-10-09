Standard Chartered says India CEO Zarin Daruwala to retire on April 1

<p>Standard Chartered's India and South Asia CEO Zarin Daruwala will retire on April 1, 2025, the lender said on Wednesday.</p><p>Standard Chartered will provide an update on Daruwala's successor "in due course", it said in a statement.</p>.Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal 'kicked out' of Swiggy-sponsored Shark Tank: Report.<p>Daruwala, who has had a banking career spanning more than 35 years, joined the lender in 2016 as CEO of Standard Chartered India following a long stint with ICICI Bank.</p><p>Her leadership of the franchise has helped make India one of the largest markets for the group, with a strategic emphasis on cross-border solutions in corporate, investment banking and wealth and affluent in wealth and retail banking, Standard Chartered said.</p>