Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Standard Chartered says India CEO Zarin Daruwala to retire on April 1

Standard Chartered will provide an update on Daruwala's successor 'in due course', it said in a statement.
Reuters
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 09:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 09:44 IST
Business NewsStandard Chartered Bank

Follow us on :

Follow Us