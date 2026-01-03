<p>Bengaluru: The ‘Safety Island’ at the Banashankari bus stop 6th Stage is the city’s most active emergency touchpoint, topping the chart for "buzzes" received by the Bengaluru Police Command Centre.</p>.<p>Its proximity to isolated park stretches has made the kiosk vital for reporting thefts and distress calls.</p>.<p>Under the Bengaluru Safe City Project, 50 blue, telephone booth-like kiosks have been installed citywide.</p>.<p>A senior police officer noted that most are in busy areas, which deters crimes like molestation, but they also serve as lifelines for other emergencies.</p>.Dhaatu International Puppet Festival in Bengaluru.<p>Since June 2024, the command centre has handled 188 actionable SOS calls via these kiosks, including 62 cases of theft, bag snatching, local quarrels, and complaints about autorickshaw and cab refusals.</p>.<p>"I had lost my mobile phone on a BMTC bus and felt stranded," said a student who used the Banashankari island. "I pressed the SOS button, and the police responded immediately. They traced the bus conductor and recovered my phone. It is a huge relief for those who do not have a phone handy during an emergency."</p>.<p><strong>'Safe Connect' feature </strong></p>.<p>The ‘Safe Connect’ feature in the Karnataka State Police (KSP) app enables two-way audio and video communication, letting the command centre deploy Hoysala patrol vehicles through real-time GPS tracking.</p>.<p>The app has proven effective for commuters.</p>.<p>A woman cab passenger recalled a late-night ride: "The driver was taking routes I did not recognise. I initiated a 'Safe Connect' video call. This allowed police to track my location and dispatch help immediately."</p>.<p>"The command centre remains on high alert, especially on Sundays and holidays when call volumes spike. With 9 lakh active KSP app users, the department has streamlined response protocols. Whether a person uses a physical island or digital connect, help is never more than a button-press away," the officer added.</p>