Three arrested for autorickshaw driver’s murder in Bengaluru

The arrested have been identified as Sagar Das, 24, Saurabh Biswal, 25, and Subhrakanth Bhuviya, 35. All three are natives of Odisha and were staying in Bhuvaneshwari Nagar in Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 21:02 IST
Published 02 January 2026, 21:02 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimeArrest

