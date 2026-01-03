<p>Bengaluru: KP Agrahara police on Friday arrested three men in connection with the alleged murder of a 36-year-old autorickshaw driver.</p>.<p>The arrested have been identified as Sagar Das, 24, Saurabh Biswal, 25, and Subhrakanth Bhuviya, 35. All three are natives of Odisha and were staying in Bhuvaneshwari Nagar in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>According to police, the trio stabbed Rechanna, a native of Kollegal, outside his house in KP Agrahara on Wednesday night, leading to his death. Family members who found the body initially suspected that he had fallen asleep after consuming alcohol, but later noticed the stab wounds.</p>.Karnataka cabinet approves Rs 1,000 crore hospital for organ transplant in Bengaluru .<p>A senior police officer said the stabbing appeared to have stemmed from “instant rage” and that there was no specific motive for the murder. Further investigation is underway.</p>