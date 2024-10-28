Sun Pharma Q2 net profit rises 28% to Rs 3,040 crore

<p>New Delhi: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Monday reported a 28 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,040 crore in the September quarter.</p>.<p>The drug major had posted a net profit of Rs 2,375 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal.</p>.<p>Total income rose to Rs 13,645 crore in the second quarter compared to Rs 12,486 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based drug major said in a regulatory filing.</p>.Sun Pharma inks licensing pact with Philogen for cancer medication.<p>"Sun has recently strengthened its specialty pipeline through an agreement with Philogen for commercialising late-stage candidate Fibromun, upon approval," Dilip Shanghvi, Chairman and Managing Director of the company, said.</p>.<p>With Fibromun, the company's product basket for dermatologists has expanded further, he added.</p>.<p>"We shall continue to leverage our strong cash position to strengthen our pipeline with products that are close to market," Shanghvi said.</p>.<p>Shares of the company were trading 2.22 per cent higher at Rs 1,901.55 apiece on the BSE. </p>