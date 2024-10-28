Home
Sun Pharma Q2 net profit rises 28% to Rs 3,040 crore

Total income rose to Rs 13,645 crore in the second quarter compared to Rs 12,486 crore in the year-ago period.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 10:29 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 10:29 IST
