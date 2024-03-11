JOIN US
Two senior executives of SpiceJet resign

Chief Operating Officer Arun Kashyap and Chief Commercial Officer Shilpa Bhatia have resigned from the airline. Earlier also, both Kashyap and Bhatia had quit the carrier and rejoined later.
Last Updated 11 March 2024, 16:57 IST

Mumbai: Two senior executives of SpiceJet have put in their papers, sources said on Monday.

Chief Operating Officer Arun Kashyap and Chief Commercial Officer Shilpa Bhatia have resigned from the airline, the sources said. Further details could not be immediately ascertained.

A SpiceJet spokesperson did not offer any comment. Earlier also, both Kashyap and Bhatia had quit the carrier and rejoined later.

SpiceJet -- which is grappling with multiple headwinds, including lessor woes -- is in the process of raising funds.

(Published 11 March 2024, 16:57 IST)
Business News Spicejet companies

