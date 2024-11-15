Uber users can now add upfront tip to fast-track rides

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uber">Uber</a> passengers can now add an upfront tip to get faster rides, and women drivers can choose to accept only female riders. </p>.<p>On Tuesday, the multinational ride-hailing firm announced new features that it said would enhance the daily experiences of its drivers in India. </p>.<p>According to Uber, the upfront tipping feature will increase the likelihood of securing a ride and incentivize drivers to accept rides. </p>.<p>Uber's Bengaluru-based rival Namma Yatri already offers a similar option where riders can add a tip to get faster rides. </p>.Uber set to pilot its buses in Hyderabad, Mumbai soon; ride-hailing platform also eyes Bengaluru.<p>The women rider preference will be particularly useful during late hours and has already facilitated over 21,000 trips, Uber said. </p>.<p>Uber is also giving drivers access to their digital earnings within five seconds, up to four cash-outs daily. </p>.<p>In addition, drivers get a personalised breakdown of their weekly earnings. They can see what chunk of the fares goes to them and what portion is taken by Uber, as well as local taxes, fees, and tips. </p>.<p>Other features include helmet selfie, where two-wheeler drivers take a quick selfie with their helmet on before starting a trip. Using real-time verification technology, this feature prevents drivers from logging in without a helmet. It is currently in the final testing stage and will roll out nationwide early next year, Uber said. </p>.<p>Drivers can record audios if they feel uncomfortable or concerned about their safety during trips, and view any actions taken on their profiles, understand the reasons, and appeal decisions with supporting evidence. Uber said that over 5,000 drivers had been reinstated so far following legitimate appeals. </p>.<p>Uber is also offering cash incentives to the first 10,000 drivers who register on the e-Shram portal, the government's unified database for gig and unorganised workers. </p>