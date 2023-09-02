Uday Kotak steps down as CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank

Uday Kotak has stepped down as the MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

"Succession at Kotak Mahindra Bank has been foremost on my mind, since our Chairman, myself and Joint MD are all required to step down by year end. I am keen to ensure smooth transition by sequencing these departures. I initiate this process now and step down voluntarily as CEO," the veteran businessman wrote in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).