Uday Kotak steps down as CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank

This is a developing story.
Last Updated 02 September 2023, 09:57 IST

Uday Kotak has stepped down as the MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

"Succession at Kotak Mahindra Bank has been foremost on my mind, since our Chairman, myself and Joint MD are all required to step down by year end. I am keen to ensure smooth transition by sequencing these departures. I initiate this process now and step down voluntarily as CEO," the veteran businessman wrote in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Mahindra ended his message by stating, "I am confident that this Indian owned institution will continue to play an even more important role in India’s transformation into a social and economic powerhouse."

(Published 02 September 2023, 09:57 IST)
