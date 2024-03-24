Vedanta touts Rs 50,149 crore investment pipeline as growth driver

"Vedanta Limited cash flow pre-growth capex is estimated to be Rs 29,253 crore - Rs 33,432 crore ($3.5-4.0 billion) for FY25, sufficient for secured debt maturities of Rs 12,537 crore ($1.5 billion) with refinancing as an additional option," he said.

Parent 'Vedanta Resources' maturities of Rs 9,194 crore ($1.1 billion) in FY25 will be addressed partially by internal accrual and partly by other key strategic actions, such as asset monetisation'.

Pitching the company as an 'investment proposition', the presentation said Vedanta has delivered over 15 per cent CAGR in EBITDA over two decades, while 30 per cent was the five-year average EBITDA margin.