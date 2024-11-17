Zomato launches 'District': A one stop destination app for going-out

<p>Zomato has once again made the headlines after introducing ‘District’ app for both iOS and Android users. This app will be acting as a platform wherein users will be able to book movie tickets, live performances, and a host of other events, using the app, several media reports said.</p><p>This announcement comes a week after the online food ordering platform also launched a new policy named 'Food Rescue', ensuring no order cancellation and zero food wastage. Owing to this new feature, orders that get cancelled can now be grabbed by other customers at a discounted price.</p>.Zomato launches 'Food Rescue', ensuring no order cancellation and zero food wastage. <p>Earlier this year, in a letter to shareholders post the company's first quarter financial results, Goyal shared that he sees "District" emerging as the third large B2C business out of Zomato.</p>. <p>In the letter, Goyal said, “Today, Zomato and Blinkit are our two large consumer businesses, and both of them serve customers' needs at home. However, we also have one of India’s largest ‘going-out’ businesses. Our dining-out business which helps our customers discover restaurants when they want to go out and dine at restaurants. This dining-out business is now operating at a run-rate of $500m+ annualised GOV and is already profitable.”</p><p>“We believe that there is an opportunity to further expand our going-out offering, building on top of our dining-out business. Additional use cases for customers in the going out space include - movies, sports ticketing, live performances, shopping, staycations etc., some of which we have already launched, or are building as we speak,” Goyal further said.</p><p>The CEO in his letter added that a one stop destination app for going-out could be a game changer with the help of their ‘District’ (by Zomato) app. He further mentioned that if this was executed well, going-out could become the 3rd large B2C business emerging out of Zomato.</p>