Coronavirus lockdown: Hyundai to reopen Chennai plant on May 6

Hyundai India, one of India’s largest passenger car makers, will restart its “preparatory operations” at its massive plant in Irungattukottai, 35 kms from here, on May 6.

The move comes after the Tamil Nadu government allowed factories in SEZs and Industrial Estates outside the jurisdiction of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to resume operations with 50 per cent of staff.

“Welcoming the announcement by the Central and State Governments as a fillip to restarting the economic activity, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) plans to restart its preparatory operations in the Irungattukottai-based factory on the 6th of May 2020 while adhering to guidelines laid out by the government authorities,” a statement from HMIL said here on Sunday.

It added that HMIL has made comprehensive detail-oriented plans for the complete safety and sanitation of all its facilities inside the plant, to ensure the wellness of its employees. “HMIL confirms complete adherence to all the safety guidelines set out by the Central and State Governments, and local authorities,” the statement further read.

HMIL stopped production at the massive plant in Irungattukottai on March 23, two days before the nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19 spread kicked in. The factory produces car for domestic and international consumption – HMIL exports cars manufactured at the plant to several countries.

HMIL is the first automobile major to announce restarting its operation.