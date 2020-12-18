Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase files with regulators to go public

Coinbase files with regulators to go public

  • Dec 18 2020, 02:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 02:33 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

Coinbase Global Inc has confidentially applied with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to go public, the company said on Thursday, making it the first major US cryptocurrency exchange to consider a stock-market listing.

 

Coinbase's announcement comes as Bitcoin rose to a record high on Thursday, just a day after passing the $20,000 milestone for the first time, amid surging interest from larger investors.

Reuters reported in July that Coinbase started plans for a stock market listing and was exploring going public via a direct listing instead of a traditional initial public offering (IPO).

Coinbase did not specify in its statement whether it would pursue an IPO or a direct listing.

US
IPO
Bitcoin
cryptocurrency

