Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscryptocurrency

Crypto exchange Binance opens trading to Syrians after US lifts sanctions

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, said that Syrians will be granted full access to its offerings, which include more than 300 cryptocurrency tokens and stablecoins.
Reuters
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 11:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 11:19 IST
Business NewscryptocurrencyBinance

Follow us on :

Follow Us