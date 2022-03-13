CSC Academy inks MoU with GD Goenka University for delivering higher education courses to students

CSC Academy, the education and CSR wing of the Common Services Centers (CSC), has signed an MoU with GD Goenka University to deliver higher education courses and skilling programmes to students across the country.

The MoU was signed between Prof. Tabrez Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor, GD Goenka and Dinesh Tyagi, MD, CSC SPV & Chairman, CSC Academy, in the presence of other senior University and CSC officials. With the partnership, the CSC Academy centres will be able to enrol students in urban as well as rural areas for the University’s graduate, post-graduate, and diploma programmes.

Under the partnership, new multi-disciplinary skills courses in agriculture sciences and engineering; aptitude testing and career counselling for school students will also be introduced. Furthermore, teacher training courses using online and self-study mode will also be made available. Short term courses in blended learning format coupled with hands-on training at industry partner locations or local dealers will also be explored for skilling rural youth.

Elaborating on the partnership, Dinesh Tyagi, MD, CSC SPV & Chairman, CSC Academy, said, “ With the National Education Policy stressing on digitisation of education, our partnership is in the right direction and will help us reach out to students, particularly in rural areas, who lose out on opportunities of higher education and skilling due to the digital divide.”

Gurugram based GD Goenka University, recognised by UGC, is one of the top-ranking private universities in Delhi NCR. The University offers a wide range of programmes for a doctorate, degree, diploma and certification.

