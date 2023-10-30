Despite India’s net zero ambitions, coal may remain king

However, these capacities continue to lag behind the the thermal sector. Between 2023-2030, India’s total installed capacity is expected to see a substantial 80 per cent growth, from 416 GW to 748 GW, said Miren Lodha, director for research at CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics. By the end of the decade, he sees 51-53 per cent of India’s power generation dominated by thermal plants.