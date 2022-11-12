DH Toon | 'Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months'

DH Toon | 'Twitter will do lots of dumb things'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 12 2022, 06:08 ist
Elon Musk, in his first address to Twitter Inc. employees since purchasing the company for $44 billion, said that bankruptcy was a possibility if it doesn’t start generating more cash, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The warning came amid a tumultuous start to Musk’s reign at the social media company -- a two-week period in which he has fired half of Twitter’s staff, ushered out most of the top executives and ordered the remaining employees to stop working from home. Two executives who until today had emerged as part of Musk’s new leadership team, Yoel Roth and Robin Wheeler, are also on the way out, people familiar with the situation said.

