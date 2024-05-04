Home
IPL 2024: RCB win toss, invite Gujarat Titans to bat

RCB are unchanged for the match, while for GT made two changes bringing in left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, who will make his IPL debut, and left-arm pacer Joshua Little as R Sai Kishore misses out.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 May 2024, 14:15 IST
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the toss and elected to bowl against Gujarat Titans (GT) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Saturday.

RCB are unchanged for the match, while for GT made two changes bringing in left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, who will make his IPL debut, and left-arm pacer Joshua Little as R Sai Kishore misses out.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Cam Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh.

Published 04 May 2024, 14:15 IST
BengaluruSports NewsCricketGujarat TitansIPLRCBGT

