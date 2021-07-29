Benelli launches 502c cruiser at Rs 4.98 lakh 

Benelli India on Thursday launched the Benelli 502c at a price of Rs 4.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

The cruiser’s design includes a visible steel trellis frame, free floating single piece seat, muscular tank, LED lighting, imposing front fascia, chunky front suspension and double-barrel stainless steel exhaust pipes.

Deliveries are scheduled to start from August 2021 across all Benelli showrooms in India. Benelli India started taking the pre-bookings of the 502c with a minimum booking amount of Rs 10,000. The 502c can be booked at the nearest authorised Benelli showroom and online.

Vikas Jhabakh, MD, Benelli India said, “We are excited to launch our ultimate urban cruiser in India. The 502c is a classic Italian power cruiser combining distinct design, aggressive styling, laid-back ergonomics and engaging performance. With the launch of 502c, we are venturing into an all-new segment of high-performance power cruisers and are looking forward to add more customers to the Benelli family in the country.”

The Benelli 502c will be offered in two colour options – Matte Cognac Red and Matte Black. The Ultimate Urban Cruiser is powered by a refined 500cc, four-stroke, twin cylinder engine with EFI, DOHC and TLI. The engine churns out 47.5 ps of peak power at 8500 rpm and 45 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm.

The 502c gets a 21-litre fuel tank and 170 mm of ground clearance. It also gets a fully digital console.

The 502c also gets a low seating position, wide swept handlebars and forward-set foot pegs. The adjustable rear mono-shock is flexible to suit the rider’s needs based on the weight requirements and riding conditions. The braking duties are handled by dual semi-floating 280 mm discs up front and a 240 mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS.