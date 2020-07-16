BGauss begins online bookings for its electric scooters

BGauss has announced online bookings for its upcoming electric scooters. The B8 scooter will be in in LI technology, lithium ion and lead acid variants and A2 in lead acid and lithium ion variants. Pre-booking can be done on the company website, with the booking amount being Rs 3,000.

Deliveries of the BGauss B8 and BGauss A2 will begin in August and in Pune, Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The vehicles are priced from Rs 50,000 to Rs 90,000 for both variants and will come in blue, white, red and grey colours.

Some features of the BGauss scooters are removable battery, anti-theft alarm, anti-theft motor locking, LED Instrumental panel, multi-coloured digital display, DRLs, keyless start, find your scooter, centralised seat lock, USB charging, reverse assist, side stand sensor and 3 riding modes (low, mid, high). Besides these, IoT feature is available in the technology version and each model comes with a mobile app.