BMW India opens pre-owned car facility in Bengaluru

BMW Group India has opened a BMW Premium Selection (BPS) facility in Bengaluru and it will be under Navnit Motors.

Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India said: “BMW Premium Selection offers an entry into the world of ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ for our discerning consumers with complete peace of mind. Each pre-owned vehicle sold under the BMW Premium Selection promises to be a best pick in terms of value, quality and service in the used car market. There is a massive potential in the premium pre-owned car market in India and Bengaluru is one of the key markets for BMW India. With the launch of Navnit Motors - BMW Premium Selection, we are setting a new benchmark in the premium pre-owned car market and bringing joy closer to our potential customers.”

Sharad Kachalia, Dealer Principal, Navnit Motors said: “It gives us great joy to add another important dimension to our business with the launch of the largest BPS facility in India. Strategically located alongside our service workshop, we are certain that the facility will become a choice destination for prospects who want to join the world of BMW. With our deep understanding of the luxury automotive market as well as the pre-owned category in the region, we are confident to play a significant role in the growing success story of BMW in India.”

BMW Group India now has 24 BPS facilities in India.

The new facility, spread over 7,500 sq ft, will have 15 cars on display. The German carmaker said that with the Virtual Product Presentation (VPP), customers can check current vehicle stock, obtain all information such as current mileage, retail price, car specifications and dealer contact data.

Finance options are also available for BPS cars. All cars in the BPS are less than five years old and will have run less than one lakh kilometres.