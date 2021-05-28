Here are some premium SUVs you can buy 

Sports utility vehicles (SUVs) are popular in India for the high driving stance they offer as also the space and comfort.

They are most comfortable for long journeys or for carrying upto seven people without really getting cramped for space as they are primarily meant for that. Besides, there are 4x4 variants that enthusiasts can use for some serious off-roading.

DH lists a few SUVs available in the Indian market:

Mahindra Alturas G4



Credit: Mahindra Photo



Engine: 2157 cc, four cylinders, diesel

Power output: 181 ps @ 3800 rpm

Torque: 420 Nm @ 1600-2600 rpm

Transmission: Mercedes Benz seven-speed automatic

Available in 4x2 and 4x4

Front brakes: Ventilated Disc

Rear brakes: Ventilated Disc

Front suspension: Double wishbone with coil spring

Rear suspension: 5-link with coil spring

Tyre size: 255/60 R18 (radial tubeless)

Minimum turning radius (m): 5.5

Safety features: ABS with EBD, seat belt warning driver and co-driver, seat belt pretensioner and load limiter, rear glass defogger, quad frame + HS steel used, ISOFIX child seat, immobiliser, hill start assist, hill descent control, front crumple zones, emergency stop signal, electronic stability program, brake assist system, central door locking, airbags, active-rollover protection, side impact beams and traction control system.

Price: From Rs 28.73 lakh (ex-showroom)

Ford Endeavour



Credit: Ford India Photo



Engine: 1996 cc, four cylinder, diesel

Power: 170 ps @ 3500 rpm

Torque: 420 Nm @ 2000-2500 rpm

Transmission: Ten-speed automatic

Available in 4x2 and 4x4

Front brake: Disc

Rear brake: Disc

Front suspension: Independent coil spring with anti-roll bar

Rear suspension: Coil spring, Watts linkage type with anti-roll bar

Tyres: 265/60 R18

Price: From Rs 29.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Safety features: Dual front, side and curtain airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control with rollover stability and traction control, hill launch assist, volumetric burglar alarm system, cruise control with adjustable speed limiter, emergency assistance, automatic headlamps and rain sensing wipers, rear-view camera with active parking guideline, front and rear fog lamps, rear wash wipe with electric window defogger, driver and front passenger seat belt reminder with pretensioner, power door locks with remote keyless entry, tyre pressure monitoring system, high speed alert system, front parking sensors, electrochromic inner rear-view mirror and hill descent control.

MG Motor Gloster



Credit: MG Motor India



Engine: 1996 cc, four cylinders, turbo diesel

Power: 163 ps @ 4000 rpm

Torque: 375 Nm @ 1500-2400

Driveline: Two wheel drive

Engine: 1996 cc, four cylinders, twin turbo diesel

Power: 218 ps @ 4000 rpm

Torque: 480 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm

Driveline: Four wheel drive with terrain selection

Transmission: 8AT

Front brakes: Disc

Rear brakes: Disc

Front suspension: Dual helix independent

Rear suspension: Five link integral

Tyres: 255/55 R19

Price: From Rs 29.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

Safety features: Dual front, side and full length curtain airbags, electronic program, traction control system, roll movement intervention, hill hold control, hill descent control, ABS + EBD + brake assist, electro-mechanical differential lock, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, 360º around view camera, reverse parking camera, driver fatigue reminder system, electric parking brake with autohold, front and rear parking sensors, heated ORVM, rear defogger, speed sensing auto door lock, ISOFIX child seat anchors, speed warning alert and three point seatbelts for all passengers.

Toyota Fortuner



Credit: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Photo



Engine: 2755 cc, four cylinders, diesel, variable nozzle turbocharger with intercooler.

Power: 204 ps (MT) @ 3400 rpm; 204 PS (AT) @ 3000-3400 rpm

Torque: 420 Nm (MT) @ 1400 - 3400 rpm; 500 Nm (AT) @ 1600 - 2800 rpm

Engine: 2694 cc, four cylinders, petrol

Power: 166 ps @ 5200 rpm

Torque: 245 Nm @ 4000 rpm

Transmission: 6MT with iMT (diesel); 5MT (petrol)

Available in 4x2 and 4x4

Front brakes: Ventilated Discs

Rear brakes: Ventilated Discs

Front suspension: Double wishbone

Rear suspension: Four-Link with coil spring

Tyres: 265/65 R17 (2WD), 265/60 R18 (4WD) diesel; 265/65 R17 petrol

Minimum turning radius: 5.8 m

Price: From Rs 30.34 lakh (ex-showroom)

Safety features: Vehicle stability control with brake assist, hill assist control, traction control system, seven SRS airbags, anti-theft alarm with ultrasonic sensor and glass break sensor front seats, whiplash injury lessening, child restraint system: ISOFIX plus tether anchor on second row front row seatbelts with pre-tensioner and force limiter, ABS with EBD, speed auto lock with emergency unlock, impact absorbing structure with pedestrian protection support, emergency brake signal.

Citroen C5 Aircross



Credit: Citroen India Photo



Engine: 1997 cc, four cylinders, diesel

Power: 177 ps @ 3750 rpm

Torque: 400 Nm @ 2000 rpm

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Front brakes: Disc

Rear brakes: Disc

Front suspension: Macpherson strut suspension with double progressive hydraulic cushions, compression and rebound

Rear suspension: Twist beam axle with single progressive hydraulic cushions, compression

Tyres: 235/55 R18

Minimum turning radius: 5.35 m

Price: From Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Safety features: Front driver and passenger airbags, electronic stability program, hill descent control, hill start assist, traction control , blind spot information system, coffee break alert, electric parking brake, front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera displayed on central screen, ISOFIX - rear side seats w/mountings on front passenger seats, front driver and passenger seat belts - height adjustable with pretensioner and force limiter, auto door unlock on crash, electric child lock - rear door, perimeter/ volumetric alarm.

Isuzu MU-X



Credit: Isuzu India Photo



Engine: 1898 cc, four cylinders, common rail, VGS turbo intercooled diesel

Power: 163 ps @ 3600 rpm

Torque 360 Nm @ 2000-2500 rpm

Transmission: Automatic with sequential shift and brake shift lock, torque converter

Available in 4x2 and 4x4

Front brakes: 300 mm ventilated disc, twin-pot callipers

Rear brakes: 318 mm ventilated disc

Front suspension: Independent, double wishbone, coil springs, gas shock absorbers, stabiliser bar

Rear suspension: Penta-link coil suspension, gas shock absorbers, stabiliser bar

Tyre: 255/60 R18

Minimum turning radius (m): 5.8

Safety features: Electronic stability control, traction control system, hill descent control, six airbags, pre-tensioners with load limiters for front seat belts, three-point retractable seat belts for all seating positions, emergency locking retractor for all seat belts, three ISOFIX child seat anchorage for second row seats, automatic door lock release on airbag deployment, high tensile steel body construction, rear parking assist camera, engine immobiliser, anti-theft alarm system.

Price: From 33.23 lakh (ex-showroom)

Specification source: Respective company websites.