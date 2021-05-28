Here are some premium SUVs you can buy 

Sports utility vehicles (SUVs) are popular in India for the high driving stance they offer as also the space and comfort.
They are most comfortable for long journeys or for carrying upto seven people without really getting cramped for space as they are primarily meant for that. Besides, there are 4x4 variants that enthusiasts can use for some serious off-roading.
DH lists a few SUVs available in the Indian market:
Mahindra Alturas G4
Engine: 2157 cc, four cylinders, diesel
Power output: 181 ps @ 3800 rpm
Torque: 420 Nm @ 1600-2600 rpm
Transmission: Mercedes Benz seven-speed automatic
Available in 4x2 and 4x4
Front brakes: Ventilated Disc
Rear brakes: Ventilated Disc
Front suspension: Double wishbone with coil spring
Rear suspension: 5-link with coil spring
Tyre size: 255/60 R18 (radial tubeless)
Minimum turning radius (m): 5.5
Safety features: ABS with EBD, seat belt warning driver and co-driver, seat belt pretensioner and load limiter, rear glass defogger, quad frame + HS steel used, ISOFIX child seat, immobiliser, hill start assist, hill descent control, front crumple zones, emergency stop signal, electronic stability program, brake assist system, central door locking, airbags, active-rollover protection, side impact beams and traction control system.
Price: From Rs 28.73 lakh (ex-showroom)
Ford Endeavour
Engine: 1996 cc, four cylinder, diesel
Power: 170 ps @ 3500 rpm
Torque: 420 Nm @ 2000-2500 rpm
Transmission: Ten-speed automatic
Available in 4x2 and 4x4
Front brake: Disc
Rear brake: Disc
Front suspension: Independent coil spring with anti-roll bar
Rear suspension: Coil spring, Watts linkage type with anti-roll bar
Tyres: 265/60 R18
Price: From Rs 29.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Safety features: Dual front, side and curtain airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control with rollover stability and traction control, hill launch assist, volumetric burglar alarm system, cruise control with adjustable speed limiter, emergency assistance, automatic headlamps and rain sensing wipers, rear-view camera with active parking guideline, front and rear fog lamps, rear wash wipe with electric window defogger, driver and front passenger seat belt reminder with pretensioner, power door locks with remote keyless entry, tyre pressure monitoring system, high speed alert system, front parking sensors, electrochromic inner rear-view mirror and hill descent control.
MG Motor Gloster
Engine: 1996 cc, four cylinders, turbo diesel
Power: 163 ps @ 4000 rpm
Torque: 375 Nm @ 1500-2400
Driveline: Two wheel drive
Engine: 1996 cc, four cylinders, twin turbo diesel
Power: 218 ps @ 4000 rpm
Torque: 480 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm
Driveline: Four wheel drive with terrain selection
Transmission: 8AT
Front brakes: Disc
Rear brakes: Disc
Front suspension: Dual helix independent
Rear suspension: Five link integral
Tyres: 255/55 R19
Price: From Rs 29.98 lakh (ex-showroom)
Safety features: Dual front, side and full length curtain airbags, electronic program, traction control system, roll movement intervention, hill hold control, hill descent control, ABS + EBD + brake assist, electro-mechanical differential lock, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, 360º around view camera, reverse parking camera, driver fatigue reminder system, electric parking brake with autohold, front and rear parking sensors, heated ORVM, rear defogger, speed sensing auto door lock, ISOFIX child seat anchors, speed warning alert and three point seatbelts for all passengers.
Toyota Fortuner
Engine: 2755 cc, four cylinders, diesel, variable nozzle turbocharger with intercooler.
Power: 204 ps (MT) @ 3400 rpm; 204 PS (AT) @ 3000-3400 rpm
Torque: 420 Nm (MT) @ 1400 - 3400 rpm; 500 Nm (AT) @ 1600 - 2800 rpm
Engine: 2694 cc, four cylinders, petrol
Power: 166 ps @ 5200 rpm
Torque: 245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission: 6MT with iMT (diesel); 5MT (petrol)
Available in 4x2 and 4x4
Front brakes: Ventilated Discs
Rear brakes: Ventilated Discs
Front suspension: Double wishbone
Rear suspension: Four-Link with coil spring
Tyres: 265/65 R17 (2WD), 265/60 R18 (4WD) diesel; 265/65 R17 petrol
Minimum turning radius: 5.8 m
Price: From Rs 30.34 lakh (ex-showroom)
Safety features: Vehicle stability control with brake assist, hill assist control, traction control system, seven SRS airbags, anti-theft alarm with ultrasonic sensor and glass break sensor front seats, whiplash injury lessening, child restraint system: ISOFIX plus tether anchor on second row front row seatbelts with pre-tensioner and force limiter, ABS with EBD, speed auto lock with emergency unlock, impact absorbing structure with pedestrian protection support, emergency brake signal.
Citroen C5 Aircross
Engine: 1997 cc, four cylinders, diesel
Power: 177 ps @ 3750 rpm
Torque: 400 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission: 8-speed automatic
Front brakes: Disc
Rear brakes: Disc
Front suspension: Macpherson strut suspension with double progressive hydraulic cushions, compression and rebound
Rear suspension: Twist beam axle with single progressive hydraulic cushions, compression
Tyres: 235/55 R18
Minimum turning radius: 5.35 m
Price: From Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
Safety features: Front driver and passenger airbags, electronic stability program, hill descent control, hill start assist, traction control , blind spot information system, coffee break alert, electric parking brake, front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera displayed on central screen, ISOFIX - rear side seats w/mountings on front passenger seats, front driver and passenger seat belts - height adjustable with pretensioner and force limiter, auto door unlock on crash, electric child lock - rear door, perimeter/ volumetric alarm.
Isuzu MU-X
Engine: 1898 cc, four cylinders, common rail, VGS turbo intercooled diesel
Power: 163 ps @ 3600 rpm
Torque 360 Nm @ 2000-2500 rpm
Transmission: Automatic with sequential shift and brake shift lock, torque converter
Available in 4x2 and 4x4
Front brakes: 300 mm ventilated disc, twin-pot callipers
Rear brakes: 318 mm ventilated disc
Front suspension: Independent, double wishbone, coil springs, gas shock absorbers, stabiliser bar
Rear suspension: Penta-link coil suspension, gas shock absorbers, stabiliser bar
Tyre: 255/60 R18
Minimum turning radius (m): 5.8
Safety features: Electronic stability control, traction control system, hill descent control, six airbags, pre-tensioners with load limiters for front seat belts, three-point retractable seat belts for all seating positions, emergency locking retractor for all seat belts, three ISOFIX child seat anchorage for second row seats, automatic door lock release on airbag deployment, high tensile steel body construction, rear parking assist camera, engine immobiliser, anti-theft alarm system.
Price: From 33.23 lakh (ex-showroom)
Specification source: Respective company websites.
