Dicey Dungeons+, Summer Pop+ and more titles join Apple Arcade

Launched in 2019, Apple Arcade has grown in popularity among iPhone, iPad and Mac device owners. It houses more than 200 exclusive ad-free gaming titles including FIFA, NBA and more.
Now, Apple Arcade is welcoming three new games this month.
Developed by Singapore-based Yong Kian Chin, A Slight Chance of Sawblades+ is a fun and challenging retro 2D pixelated platforming game.
A Slight Chance Of Sawblades+.
It features skill-based score-chasing action, high-speed arcade gameplay, and a catchy soundtrack. Players have to dodge, jump, and somersault over razor-sharp sawblades to survive the deadly storm and rack up the points. Players can also compete in the global leaderboard to earn the top spot as the best blade jumpers.
Dicey Dungeons+, a deck-building game is created by UK-based company Distractionware.
Here, players will have to fight monsters, uncover treasure, and score bonus points to improve the hero's chances to fight the antagonist. It also requires luck to plan strategies against the unknown of a dice roll.
Developed by Happy Elements, Summer Pop+ is a popular match-three game for kids. Players have to solve fun puzzles as they navigate through unique levels matching animals and making epic combos to trigger special effects.
It also has a beach paradise where players can go fishing with Lemon Remon; gather ingredients to make fruit ice cream and juice with Coffee Lot; collect candies and dolls for Rosy Mona and Purple Amy; and join the Green Idol to defeat the Octopus Boss.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
Published 04 May 2024, 15:25 IST