Dicey Dungeons+, Summer Pop+ and more titles join Apple Arcade

Launched in 2019, Apple Arcade has grown in popularity among iPhone, iPad and Mac device owners. It houses more than 200 exclusive ad-free gaming titles including FIFA, NBA and more.

Now, Apple Arcade is welcoming three new games this month.

Developed by Singapore-based Yong Kian Chin, A Slight Chance of Sawblades+ is a fun and challenging retro 2D pixelated platforming game.