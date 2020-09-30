HMSI enters new segment with H’ness CB350 

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday did a global unveil of the H’ness CB350 motorcycle, thus making its entry in the mid-size 350-500cc segment.

The new product from HMSI directly takes on Royal Enfield. HMSI has indicated that the price will be around Rs 1.9 lakh (ex-showroom) but the actual price will be announced during the launch. This bike will be available in the DLX and DLX Pro variants.

The H’ness CB350’s design is a throwback to some of Honda’s older motorcycle models and will be the third BS-VI model in the company’s premium motorbike vertical -- the BigWing.

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and CEO, HMSI, said: “For more than 60 years, Honda has consistently given the prefix ‘CB’ to models representing on-road sports. Also, the riders have always been the focus in the evolution of the CB. It was once again the Indian riders who motivated the development of H’ness CB350. To this end, the latest technologies are generously reflected in its nine new patent applications. Today, we are proud to usher in a new motorcycling culture in the mid-size segment with this global unveiling of H’ness CB350.”

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said: “The H’ness - CB350 delivers an unmatched riding performance. H’ness CB350 proudly takes forward the rich legacy of Honda’s CB DNA and provides the joy of riding through a wide range of situations like daily use in the city or long road trips.”

The H’ness CB350 is powered by a 350cc, air-cooled four-stroke single-cylinder fuel-injected engine. It has a peak torque figure of 30 Nm at 3000 rpm.

Having been built completely from scratch, the new product features a large tailpipe, which produces a low-pitched sound.

Some interesting features include the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS), Assist and Slipper Clutch, Advanced Digital-Analogue Speedometer, Full LED setup, dual channel ABS, engine start/ stop switch, among others.

HMSI has opened bookings for the H’ness CB350.