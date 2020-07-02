Honda launches 2020 WR-V compact SUV

Honda Cars India Ltd, on Thursday, launched the 2020 Honda WR-V with BS-VI compliant petrol and diesel engines. The price ranges from Rs 8.49 to 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd., said: “Honda WR-V, the premium sporty lifestyle vehicle features the brand’s global DNA and has been very well accepted by almost 1 lakh customers in India. We constantly work towards creating products that appeal to our customers and are extremely delighted to introduce the new WR-V with bolder new looks and feature enrichments. We are confident that the renewed WR-V line-up will be appreciated by our customers.

“We have offered the New WR-V in both petrol and diesel in BS-VI regime to offer wider choice to our customers depending on their requirement.,” he added.

The new Honda WR-V compact SUV competes with the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport and others.

The new Honda WR-V gets a new chrome grille, new LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs and position lamps, advanced LED fog lamps and LED rear combination lamps.

Under the hood, there is a petrol option with a 1.2 litre i-VTEC engine that that puts out 90 ps of power at 6000 rpm and a torque of 110 Nm at 4800 rpm. This gets the five-speed manual transmission and Honda says that this will deliver 16.5 km to the litre under test conditions.

There is also a BS-VI diesel variant with the 1.5 litre i-DTEC engine and delivers maximum power of 100 ps at 3600 rpm with a peak torque of 200 Nm at 1750 rpm. The diesel variant gets a six-speed manual transmission. Honda said that the fuel efficiency figure is 23.7 km to the litre.

The WR-V gets features like one-touch electric sunroof, auto AC with touchscreen control panel, multi information combimeter, tilt and telescopic steering wheel with audio, voice, handsfree and cruise control switches, driver seat height adjuster, one push start/ stop button and Honda smart key system with keyless remote.

As far as the infotainment system is concerned, it has a 17.7 cm advanced touchscreen audio, video and navigation system that can connect to a smartphone via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

With regard to safety features, the WR-V has dual SRS airbags for driver and front passenger, standard ABS with EBD, multi view rear camera with guidelines, rear parking sensor, among others.