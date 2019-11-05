Honda to introduce more bikes in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, on Tuesday, announced that it will bring to India three big bikes (2020 European lineup) that were unveiled at the EICMA 2019 in Milan.

The three models are the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports and the CB1000R and will be part of the Honda BigWing premium motorcycle business. But in all, five new models will be introduced in India.

The Japanese automaker is also focusing on make in India and will foray into mass production of select big bikes from India, from its current CKD/ CBU operations, the company announced.

Honda’s Silver Wing will be expanded from 23 to 75 cities in India.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing, HMSI, said: “Globally Honda has a strong legacy of fun riding – be it for fun urban riding, super-sport racing, luxurious touring or even off-roading. Starting April’19, Honda spearheaded its new premium bike business identity under Silver Wing-Mark branded as Honda BigWing.

“Honda will unleash Phase II of its premium business vertical in the new BS-VI era. Customers can 13 iconic global models including five brand new models. This will be supported by exclusive network for sales and service in 75 cities,” he added.