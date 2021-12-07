Kia India teases sketches of the Carens

Kia India has teased sketches of the Carens, the company’s highly-anticipated model due for its world premiere on December 16. With luxurious interiors, smart connectivity features, bold exteriors and generous space for all occupants including even the third row ones, the Kia Carens is all poised to create a new class of recreational vehicles in India.

The Kia Carens has been designed keeping in mind the evolved, unmet needs of modern Indian families who want to enjoy commuting together.

The Kia Carens debuts the company’s new design philosophy ‘Opposites United’ in India. The bold design language takes inspiration from the contrasts found in nature and humanity. This design philosophy is based on five strong pillars. Bold for nature, joy for reason, power to progress, technology for life, and tension for serenity. Carens’ design is based on the ‘Bold for Nature’ theme and pays homage to nature’s perfection and simplicity while connecting to the brand’s new design direction.

The Kia Carens hosts the company’s unique and powerful design language, personifying youthfulness in its character. The exterior boasts high-tech styling details, including Kia’s unique Tiger Face design at the front, strikingly highlighted intake grille, LED headlamps, and daytime running lights (DRLs), which all together give a strong and impressive look. The SUV-like side profile takes a muscular stance and further underlines the strong yet refined style of the vehicle.

The interior is designed to meet mobility lifestyle needs and daily usage preference in India. The high-tech wraparound dash design depicts a future-oriented image while giving an impression of wide and luxurious cabin. The chrome garnish applied to the doors enhances the overall premium feel. The 10.25-inch Audio-Video Navigation Telematics (AVNT) is located at the centre of the dash, offering a modern ambience.

"The Kia Carens perfectly embodies our latest design philosophy, ‘Opposites United’, and it successfully combines sportiness with a sophisticated personality and style with unique aesthetics,” said Karim Habib, Senior Vice-President and Head of Kia Design Centre. “The Kia Carens is a true reflection on what today’s customers want from their three-row vehicles.”

Kia started their business in India with the Seltos and they also sell the sub-compact SUV Sonet and eight-seater Carnival.