<p>Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy on Friday said it has arrested 11 Indian fishermen and seized their trawler for allegedly fishing in the island nation's waters.</p><p>Sri Lanka Navy spokesperson Commander Buddhika Sampath told PTI that the fishermen were arrested late on Thursday night north of Kankesanthurai in the northern province.</p><p>"They were doing illegal fishing in the area, and despite warnings to leave, they continued fishing," he said.</p><p>After arrest, they were being brought to the Myladi fisheries inspectorate for further action, the navy said.</p><p>The fishermen issue is a contentious matter in India-Sri Lanka ties. Most of these incidents happen in the Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka's northern tip, which is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.</p><p>Sri Lanka Navy personnel sometimes even fire at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seize their boats for illegally entering Sri Lanka's territorial waters.</p>