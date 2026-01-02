<p>Mumbai: Equity benchmark index <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Nifty">Nifty</a> hit its lifetime peak before closing 182 points higher on Friday, and the BSE <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Sensex">Sensex</a> jumped 573 points, powered by strong buying in power, banking and metal stocks.</p>.<p>Unabated capital infusion by domestic institutional investors amid a sharp rally in Asian peers also supported the domestic stock market, traders said.</p>.<p>Charting out a firm trend, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 573.41 points or 0.67 per cent to settle at 85,762.01. During the day, it jumped 623.67 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 85,812.27.</p>.Stock market starts 2026 on positive note; Sensex climbs over 200 points.<p>The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 182 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 26,328.55. During the day, it surged 193.45 points, or 0.73 per cent, to reach an all-time peak of 26,340.</p>.<p>From the 30-Sensex firms, NTPC, Trent, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Maruti, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Bharat Electronics were among the biggest gainers.</p>.<p>In contrast, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan Company, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel were the laggards.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,268.60 crore on Thursday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 1,525.89 crore, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended significantly higher. China's Shanghai index and Japan's Nikkei remain closed for a holiday.</p>.<p>Markets in Europe were trading higher.</p>.<p>US markets were closed on Thursday for the New Year's Day holiday.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.36 per cent to USD 60.63 per barrel.</p>.<p>On Thursday, the Sensex dipped 32 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 85,188.60. The Nifty went up marginally by 16.95 points or 0.06 per cent to end at 26,146.55. </p>